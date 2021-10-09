Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 17:48

Ireland lead Azerbaijan at break after Robinson brace

Callum Robinson was given the opportunity to do his talking on the pitch when he was named in the Republic of Ireland’s starting line-up for Saturday evening’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan
PA, Sport Staff

Callum Robinson has scored two goals to give the Republic of Ireland a 2-0 lead over Azerbaijan at half-time in Baku.

Robinson was given the opportunity to do his talking on the pitch when he was named in Ireland’s starting line-up for Saturday evening’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan.

The West Brom striker found himself under the spotlight during the run-up to the game after revealing he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 despite twice contracting the virus, but he was included by manager Stephen Kenny in one of two changes to the side who drew 1-1 with Serbia last month.

Robinson and Daryl Horgan came in for the suspended Alan Browne and Jamie McGrath, who was named among the substitutes, while 19-year-old Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele retained his place, as did club-mate Adam Idah following his recovery from illness.

Robinson made his mark with just seven minutes gone when wing-back James McClean played the ball into his path and he steadied himself before drilling a left-foot shot high to keeper Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev’s right and into the top corner to give the visitors the perfect start.

Striker Filip Ozobic forced a 24th-minute save from Gavin Bazunu as Azerbaijan produced a concerted response, but Robinson might have doubled his tally with a 31st-minute volley which flew just over.

However, he did make it 2-0 with six minutes of the half remaining when his right-footed shot flicked defender Hojjat Haghverdi and flew past Magomedaliyev and inside the far post.

