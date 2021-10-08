Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 21:59

League of Ireland: Dundalk out on top as Shamrock Rovers fail to find equaliser

Sean Murray provided the score for the Lilywhites
Tonight’s meeting in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division saw Dundalk emerge 1-0 on top against league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

It was a tight and tense opening at Oriel Park, with more than half an hour on the clock before the deadlock was broken.

Sean Murray provided the score for the Lilywhites, finding the bottom corner after a tee-up from Patrick Hoban.

The Rovers pushed hard for a leveller throughout the second half.

While enjoying the majority of play, the side failed to find an equaliser and the win was earned by Vinny Perth’s side after a resolute performance.

