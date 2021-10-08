Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 16:05

Fire breaks out at Andorra stadium ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier

A blaze broke out on the TV gantry, with black smoke filling the air.
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Andorra la Valle

A fire broke out at Andorra’s national stadium on ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against England.

The Three Lions are in the Pyrenees ahead of Saturday evening’s Group I clash against the side ranked 156th in the world.

The visitors trained at the Estadi Nacional on Friday lunchtime, before manager Gareth Southgate and stand-in skipper Kieran Trippier faced the media.

Shortly after they left the 3,300-capacity stadium a spectacular fire broke out on the TV gantry, with black smoke filling the air as flames ripped through the structure.

One onlooker told the PA news agency that welders were working there before the blaze.

Stadium staff tried to get the fire under control with the pitch sprinklers before the fire brigade arrived. Police were also in attendance, along with UEFA and Andorran Football Federation staff.

The Football Association is trying to ascertain if there is any impact on Saturday evening’s qualifier in Andorra la Valle.

