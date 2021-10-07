Andy Moran confirmed as Leitrim Senior Football manager

Muireann Duffy

Leitrim GAA have announced that Mayo's Andy Moran has been ratified as the county's Senior Football manager for 2022.

In a statement posted on the Leitrim GAA website, the county board confirmed the decision was made at a management meeting on Wednesday night.

"We are delighted to bring the process of selecting a person to lead the County's Senior Team into competitive action for the 2022 season to a conclusion with the appointment of the former Mayo Senior Footballer to this position," the statement said.

"We look forward to a year of progress, as we, hopefully, head into a playing season in which normality will have resumed, following the continued Covid pandemic disruption of the 2020/2021 playing seasons."

Moran announced his retirement from inter-county action at the end of the 2019 season, having made his debut for the county in 2003. During that spell the Ballaghaderreen man suffered six All-Ireland final losses with Mayo, but picked up two All-Stars and a Footballer of the Year award.

Leitrim GAA also confirmed Moran's clubmate, Mike Solan will join the backroom team as assistant manager, while former Leitrim players, Barry McWeeney and James Glancy will be selectors.