Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 12:05

Brighton player released on bail after arrest on suspicion of sexual assault

A woman was allegedly attacked in the Sussex city.
By PA Sport Staff

A Brighton footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released on conditional bail until November 3rd while enquiries continue.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were taken into custody in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a woman was allegedly attacked in the Sussex city.

The Premier League club confirmed one of its player was involved in the investigation.

 

A statement from Sussex Police on Thursday morning read: “A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and have been released on conditional bail until November 3rd while enquiries continue.”

The woman is receiving specialist support from officers, the police spokesperson added.

On Wednesday evening, a Brighton club spokesperson said: “Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”

