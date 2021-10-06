Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 15:45

FAI respecting 'personal choice' of players on Covid vaccination following Robinson remarks

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) released a statement following comments from Republic of Ireland international, Callum Robinson.
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has said it is encouraging all staff and players to get the Covid-19 vaccine, however, the association respects the decision of some people who have opted not to receive the jab.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the FAI said it has encouraged "all our players at all levels of the game to be vaccinated", but adds the association "must accept the right of all individuals to make a personal choice on Covid-19 vaccination".

The FAI confirmed all players and staff "are tested for Covid-19 before reporting for international duty with Republic of Ireland teams" and undergo further testing while in the camp, in line with FAI and UEFA protocols.

The comments from the FAI come after Senior Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson voiced his decision not to get the vaccine.

The 26-year-old West Brom striker, who has already tested positive for the virus twice, said it was his choice "at this moment in time" not to receive the jab.

"I know there are managers and people that will want you to do it, which is right in their way, the way they think, but everyone has their choice on what they want to do," Robinson said.

"I wouldn’t force people to do it, it’s your choice and your body," he added.

