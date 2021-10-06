Tyson Fury arrives in Las Vegas with a message for Deontay Wilder

By PA Sport Staff

Tyson Fury has left Deontay Wilder in no doubt of his intentions upon his arrival in Las Vegas.

World heavyweight champion Fury is preparing for this weekend’s trilogy showdown with his American rival, having knocked him out in February 2020 after their first contest ended in a draw.

Wilder is banking on a new and improved style to get the better of Fury at the third time of asking.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury meet for the third time on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

But Fury shrugged: “I think you could go to college and get a Masters degree in nearly two years, so for a boxer to change his style is very easy to do.

“But no matter what Deontay Wilder does I’m still going to knock him the f*** out. In quick time, quick fashion.”

Wilder has consistently refused to acknowledge Fury as the WBC champion following his defeat via technical knockout in the seventh round, and merely insists their business is not over.

But Fury added: “It just shows you that I’m living in Wilder’s mind, rent free. The whole time, two years.

“Every time he looks in the mirror he sees Tyson Fury. Every time he goes to bed, before he closes his eyes, he sees the Gypsy King.

“Every time he wakes up he thinks of Tyson Fury. Even when he goes to bed with his missus, he’s thinking of Tyson Fury.”