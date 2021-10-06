Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 08:33

The Glazers put 9.5 million Manchester United shares up for sale

The shares represent around 8 per cent of the family’s combined ownership
By Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester United’s owners have put 9.5 million shares in the club up for sale.

The club announced the stock, worth £137.12million (€160 million), would be made available via the New York Stock Exchange.

A statement said the Premier League club “will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any… shares”.

The Glazer family have owned Manchester United since 2005
The shares listed are in the names of directors Kevin Glazer and Edward Glazer and represent around 8 per cent of the owning family’s combined ownership.

The announcement comes after another of the family, Avram Glazer, sold £70 million of shares in March. United did not receive anything from that sale.

The latest development comes amid continuing fall-out following the failure of the European Super League project, in which the Glazers were heavily involved, earlier this year.

The European Super League controversy reignited a wave of protests against the Glazers
United and 11 other leading European clubs threatened to break away to form their own rival competition to the Champions League.

It quickly collapsed after being hit by a wave of fan, sporting and political opposition.

That then brought the turbulent relationship between United supporters and the Glazers, which has existed since the Americans took control in 2005, back to the fore.

In response the Glazers promised to engage more with supporters and said some shares would be made available to fans.

