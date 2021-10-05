Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 14:50

James Ward-Prowse replaces injured Kalvin Phillips in England squad

The Leeds midfielder has been ruled out by a calf injury.
By PA Sport Staff

Southampton captain James-Ward Prowse has been called up to the England squad to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips, the Football Association has announced.

Leeds midfielder Phillips has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary with a calf injury.

Ward-Prowse, 26, joins Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell in the squad after the pair were added on Monday.

Phillips picked up the injury during Leeds’ Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday and has withdrawn from the squad following an assessment.

Ward-Prowse returns to the squad having been involved prior to Euro 2020 but failing to make the final 26-man group for the tournament.

News of Phillips’ injury comes after Chelsea full-back Reece James was forced to pull out on Monday.

The 21-year-old suffered an ankle injury in Chelsea’s loss to Manchester City on September 25 and has missed their last two matches.

Gareth Southgate’s side face Andorra away on Saturday before hosting Hungary at Wembley next Tuesday.

England are four points clear at the top of Group I after winning five and drawing one of their opening six matches.

