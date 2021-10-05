Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 11:14

Burnley’s owner ALK offers to buy all the shares owned by the club’s fans

Individual shareholders still have around six per cent of the shares following last year’s takeover.
Burnley’s owner ALK offers to buy all the shares owned by the club’s fans

By PA Sport Staff

Burnley’s owner ALK has offered to buy the remaining shares owned by the club’s supporters.

The American investment group, headed by chairman Alan Pace, bought a controlling stake in the club last December.

Around six per cent of the club is still owned by individual shareholders and ALK insist there is no obligation for fans to sell.

Pace said: “We wanted to do the right thing by our fans and shareholders by putting together this offer. It would be a shame to not provide a considered offer to the group.

“It has been an incredibly busy period since we became custodians of Burnley FC, but we feel it is now worthwhile to proceed in this manner and to make an offer to purchase fan-owned shares should the holders wish to sell.

“I want to stress, however, that this offer is purely an option for the shareholders. They are not required to sell and should not feel obliged to do so. We welcome and are happy for them to continue their support for Burnley FC and remain part of the club shareholder group.”

More in this section

Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan extends his Old Trafford stay Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan extends his Old Trafford stay
Frank Warren says Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury is ‘still a massive fight’ Frank Warren says Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury is ‘still a massive fight’
Thomas Frank and Rafael Benitez among the early season winners in Premier League Thomas Frank and Rafael Benitez among the early season winners in Premier League
We have what it takes to win the Premier League, says Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

We have what it takes to win the Premier League, says Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more