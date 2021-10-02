League of Ireland: Bohs edge closer to a European spot with win at Longford

A win for Bohemians away from home at Longford and a draw at the Showgrounds has concluded this weekend’s action in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Dean Williams had the opening goal for Longford Town at Bishopsgate, but it was the only score of the evening for the side.

Georgie Kelly levelled it up for Keith Long's side, with Tyreke Wilson also finding the back of the net before a second score from Kelly.

17-year-old Jamie Mullins then added to the Bohs scoreline with just minutes left in the game for a final result of 1-4 to Bohemians, edging the side closer to a European spot.

LEAGUE TABLE | PREMIER DIVISION



Meanwhile at the Showgrounds, Sligo Rovers led Waterford 1-0 into the second half after Andre Wright scored for the hosts after 42 minutes.

However, Phoenix Patterson provided an equaliser for Waterford with play ultimately ending level at 1-1.