Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 22:16

League of Ireland: Bohs edge closer to a European spot with win at Longford

A win for Bohemians away from home at Longford has concluded this weekend’s action in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
League of Ireland: Bohs edge closer to a European spot with win at Longford

A win for Bohemians away from home at Longford and a draw at the Showgrounds has concluded this weekend’s action in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Dean Williams had the opening goal for Longford Town at Bishopsgate, but it was the only score of the evening for the side.

Georgie Kelly levelled it up for Keith Long's side, with Tyreke Wilson also finding the back of the net before a second score from Kelly.

17-year-old Jamie Mullins then added to the Bohs scoreline with just minutes left in the game for a final result of 1-4 to Bohemians, edging the side closer to a European spot.

Meanwhile at the Showgrounds, Sligo Rovers led Waterford 1-0 into the second half after Andre Wright scored for the hosts after 42 minutes.

However, Phoenix Patterson provided an equaliser for Waterford with play ultimately ending level at 1-1.

More in this section

Arrests made after crowd trouble mars West Ham’s win over Rapid Vienna Arrests made after crowd trouble mars West Ham’s win over Rapid Vienna
Solskjaer frustrated with lunchtime kick-off against Everton Solskjaer frustrated with lunchtime kick-off against Everton
Joe Hart hails Ange Postecoglou philosophy at Celtic as ‘risky but simple’ Joe Hart hails Ange Postecoglou philosophy at Celtic as ‘risky but simple’
Norwich claim first point of season in drab draw at Burnley

Norwich claim first point of season in drab draw at Burnley

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more