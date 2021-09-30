Will Keane included in 26-man Ireland squad

James Cox

Will Keane has received his first Republic of Ireland call-up in Stephen Kenny's 26-man squad for the upcoming games against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Wigan Athletic striker Keane represented England at underage level but has declared for Ireland.

He has four goals to his name in the opening nine games of League One this season.

Ireland are set to travel to Baku for their qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday, October 9th before returning to Dublin to take on Qatar on Tuesday, October 12th at the Aviva Stadium.

Sheffield United left-back Enda Stevens, Derby County midfielder Jason Knight and Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene all return to the squad after injury ruled the trio out of the September matches.

Captain Seamus Coleman and defender Dara O'Shea are both ruled out through injury as Cyrus Christie retains his place in the squad, having been called up for the 1-1 draw against Serbia.

Tickets for the Qatar match are priced at a Centenary Special price of just €20 for adults and €10 for children for the match on Tuesday, October 12th, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Republic of Ireland Squad v Azerbaijan/Qatar

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Attackers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).