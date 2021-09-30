Poll finds 80% of Irish public back Stephen Kenny

Digital Desk Staff

A new poll by research and data analysis company, Ireland Thinks, shows that 80 per cent of the Irish public supports Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny staying in his job through to the end of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The poll comes after Kenny has managed to win just one of his first 16 games in charge, and with increasing speculation about his long-term future in the role.

The poll of 1,000 members of the adult population was taken following September’s three matches against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia that yielded mixed results, and as Ireland prepare for next week’s return fixture against Azerbaijan in a largely unsuccessful effort to reach next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The poll asked respondents to consider Kenny’s record as Irish manager to date against the oft-stated defence that he is taking time to overhaul the team’s style of play and to develop a new and younger generation of players.

They were asked whether this merited allowing him to continue in the job for the Euro 2024 campaign that he has clearly identified as his main objective.

Excluding ‘don’t knows’ and those who ‘don’t pay attention to football’ an overwhelming 80 per cent of respondents support Stephen Kenny keeping his job, with only 20% stating it is time for a new manager.

The full poll questions and answers are:

'Stephen Kenny has managed to win just 1 of his first 16 games in charge of the Irish national football team. His supporters believe the manager should be given time to restyle the team. Which of the following most closely reflects your view?'

Kenny should be given a chance for the Euro 2024 qualifications: 48 per cent.

Ireland should get a new manager for the Euro 2024 qualifications: 12 per cent.

I don't pay any attention to football: 35 per cent.

Don't know: 5 per cent

Excluding ‘Don't know’ and those that ‘do not pay any attention to football’:

Ireland should get a new manager for the Euro 2024 qualifications: 20 per cent.

Kenny should be given a chance for the Euro 2024 qualifications: 80 per cent.

Speaking about the poll, the managing director of Ireland Thinks, Dr Kevin Cunningham said: “This poll was conducted among a significant sample of the Irish population in between international fixtures. It was not taken in the white heat of the immediate aftermath of recent results, rather at a time when the public will have had time to reflect on both recent results and performances, Stephen Kenny’s own defence of his team and justification for what he is trying to achieve, and much of the related commentary on both.

“It shows that the public are more than willing to give Stephen Kenny the benefit of doubt and that they fully support him remaining as Ireland manager for the next two years. His message about building for the future rather than a short-term focus on getting results on the pitch appears to have widespread public support.”