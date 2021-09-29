Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 11:47

Leigh Griffiths charged with excessive misconduct by SFA for flare incident

The striker, on loan at Dundee from Celtic, claimed he had only meant to remove the item from the pitch.
Leigh Griffiths charged with excessive misconduct by SFA for flare incident

By PA Sport Staff

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths has been handed a Scottish Football Association charge of excessive misconduct for allegedly kicking a lit flare into a stand of St Johnstone fans last week.

The Scotland international apologised the following day for the incident and claimed he had only meant to remove the item from the pitch after it was thrown on following a Saints goal in the away side’s 2-0 win on September 22.

Griffiths was charged by Police Scotland in relation to “culpable and reckless” conduct and now the SFA has also charged the 31-year-old striker, on loan from Celtic, for bringing the game into disrepute and acting in a manner which is improper and not in the best interests of the game.

In his statement released on Dundee’s official website the day after the incident, Griffiths said: “It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch.

“Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action.”

The principal hearing for the case is on Thursday, October 14th.

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘top-class’ Curtis Jones after Champions League rout of Porto Jurgen Klopp hails ‘top-class’ Curtis Jones after Champions League rout of Porto
Harry Maguire could be out injured for a few weeks, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Harry Maguire could be out injured for a few weeks, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka facing three-month lay-off with knee injury Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka facing three-month lay-off with knee injury
Salah strikes twice as Liverpool thrash injury-hit Porto

Salah strikes twice as Liverpool thrash injury-hit Porto

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more