Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 11:33

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has Champions League ban extended

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss games against Villarreal and Atalanta.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka has Champions League ban extended

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had the ban for his red card against Young Boys in the Champions League extended to two matches by a UEFA disciplinary panel.

Wan-Bissaka received a straight red card in the 35th minute of his side’s shock loss earlier this month after a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira.

The full-back’s mandatory one-match ban has been increased for “rough play”, meaning he will miss next month’s home clash with Atalanta in addition to Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will look to bounce back from that run of three losses in four matches in Wednesday’s Group F match against Villarreal.

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘top-class’ Curtis Jones after Champions League rout of Porto Jurgen Klopp hails ‘top-class’ Curtis Jones after Champions League rout of Porto
Harry Maguire could be out injured for a few weeks, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Harry Maguire could be out injured for a few weeks, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka facing three-month lay-off with knee injury Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka facing three-month lay-off with knee injury
Salah strikes twice as Liverpool thrash injury-hit Porto

Salah strikes twice as Liverpool thrash injury-hit Porto

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more