Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 07:47

Football rumours: Man United switching sights from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips

The Red Devils are eyeing the Leeds man as doubts surround Declan Rice’s future, according to football’s rumour mill.
Football rumours: Man United switching sights from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports.

The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.

West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of £100m for their England star, but have dropped that valuation after the summer transfer window came and went without Rice leaving despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Rice has rejected improved contract offers, making a move seem more likely.

Shamrock Rovers v AC Milan – UEFA Europa League – Second Qualifying Round – Tallaght Stadium
AC Milan’s Franck Kessie is being monitored by two leading English clubs. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping their eyes on Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 90min reports. The 24-year-old has rejected a contract extension offer from AC Milan and is said to be on the lookout for a new club.

With his contract expiring next summer, Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are said to also be interested.

Manchester City full-back Pedro Porro could be off to Real Madrid, Portugal’s O Jogo reports. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon, where he has caught the eye of Real officials. The Spain international is valued at around £18m.

Tom Davies File Photo
Everton’s Tom Davies is rumoured to be a target for Crystal Palace. Photo: Alex Pantling/PA

Crystal Palace are monitoring Everton midfielder Tom Davies, Football Insider says. The 23-year-old is a fan favourite at Goodison Park after graduating from Everton’s youth team, but has not started a Premier League match under new manager Rafael Benitez.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Reyes Cleary: West Brom’s 17-year-old English striker is being watched by German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim, according to the Daily Mail.

Jacob Ramsey: The 20-year-old Aston Villa midfielder is a potential target for Manchester City, Spain’s Fichajes reports.

Queens Park Rangers v Manchester United – Pre Season Friendly – Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
Manchester United’s Juan Mata could be looking for a new club. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Juan Mata: The 33-year-old is considering his options after a lack of playing time at Manchester United, the Manchester Evening News says.

More in this section

Naby Keita back in training as Liverpool prepare to take on Porto Naby Keita back in training as Liverpool prepare to take on Porto
Marcus Rashford hopes to resume contact training soon after shoulder surgery Marcus Rashford hopes to resume contact training soon after shoulder surgery
Football rumours: Will Tottenham make a move for Ollie Watkins? Football rumours: Will Tottenham make a move for Ollie Watkins?
Liverpool have weaknesses too – Sergio Conceicao

Liverpool have weaknesses too – Sergio Conceicao

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more