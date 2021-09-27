Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 13:58

Naby Keita back in training as Liverpool prepare to take on Porto

The Reds will play away to the Portuguese side on Tuesday.
Naby Keita back in training as Liverpool prepare to take on Porto

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has returned to training ahead of the Champions League trip to Porto.

The Guinea international missed Saturday’s draw at Brentford with a foot injury sustained in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Norwich.

On Friday, manager Jurgen Klopp was unsure when Keita would be back in time for the trip to Portugal for their Group B encounter but he joined the full squad for a workout at the club’s AXA training ground on Monday lunchtime.

Wales right-back Neco Williams, who has been sidelined all season by an ankle injury, also trained before the flight to Porto.

More in this section

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka star as Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka star as Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham
Football rumours: Will Tottenham make a move for Ollie Watkins? Football rumours: Will Tottenham make a move for Ollie Watkins?
Record-breaking Lewis Hamilton backed to reach 120 Formula One victories Record-breaking Lewis Hamilton backed to reach 120 Formula One victories
Marcus Rashford hopes to resume contact training soon after shoulder surgery

Marcus Rashford hopes to resume contact training soon after shoulder surgery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more