Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 10:47

Marcus Rashford hopes to resume contact training soon after shoulder surgery

Rashford is yet to play this season, having undergone an operation on his shoulder last month.
Marcus Rashford hopes to resume contact training soon after shoulder surgery

By PA Sport Staff

Marcus Rashford is hopeful of a return to contact training soon as the Manchester United and England forward continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Rashford is yet to play this season, having undergone an operation on his shoulder last month.

The 23-year-old posted a message on Twitter that read: “Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation.

“All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again.”

Having played with a shoulder issue for much of last season, Rashford decided after being part of England’s Euro 2020 campaign that he would have surgery.

The operation took place on August 6th with Rashford saying four days later that “everything went well”.

He has missed eight matches in all competitions so far this term for United, who host Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday then Everton in the Premier League three days later.

Rashford also missed England World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland earlier this month.

England boss Gareth Southgate is set to name his squad on Thursday for matches against Andorra and Hungary on October 9th and 12.th

United then return to action by playing Leicester away on October 16th.

More in this section

Football rumours: Will Tottenham make a move for Ollie Watkins? Football rumours: Will Tottenham make a move for Ollie Watkins?
Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling draw with Liverpool Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling draw with Liverpool
Michail Antonio nets late goal to keep Leeds winless Michail Antonio nets late goal to keep Leeds winless
Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka star as Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka star as Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more