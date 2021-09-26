Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 07:06

Ryder Cup day two: US open up imposing lead on Saturday

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia kept Europe’s slim hopes alive.
Ryder Cup day two: US open up imposing lead on Saturday

By Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent, Sheboygan

Europe need to produce an historic comeback to retain the Ryder Cup after the United States opened up an 11-5 lead at Whistling Straits.

A third straight victory for Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia and a dramatic last-hole success for Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton kept the away side’s slim hopes alive, although they will have to surpass the famous ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to retain the trophy.

On that occasion they trailed 10-6 heading into the 12 singles, but this time Steve Stricker’s side need just three and a half points on Sunday to complete victory.

Shot of the day

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm had just lost the 15th to see their lead cut to one hole against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger when Garcia produced a stunning approach to the par-five 16th to set up a conceded eagle.

Moment of the day

Brooks Koepka did his image no favours by swearing at two referees after failing to get free relief from a bad lie on the 15th, before proving the ruling was right all along by hitting his shot on to the green.

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray points out the size of Europe’s task on Sunday.

Quote of the day

“It was a good shot and at the right moment, too. Obviously someone in the crowd shouted, ‘Come on, you’re going to choke,’ and it was nice to prove him wrong I guess.” – Garcia discusses that shot to the 16th in the foursomes.

Tweet of the day

One social media user found the funny side in Rory McIlroy’s struggles, suggesting Europe should have picked South-Africa born Rory Sabbatini instead, who now represents Slovakia and won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

What’s next?

12 singles matches starting at 1704BST with the United States requiring three and a half points to regain the trophy.

More in this section

Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling draw with Liverpool Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling draw with Liverpool
Fifteen-year-old dies after Superbike crash in Spain Fifteen-year-old dies after Superbike crash in Spain
Rory McIlroy reduced to a spectator as Europe struggle in Ryder Cup Rory McIlroy reduced to a spectator as Europe struggle in Ryder Cup
Ismaila Sarr goal earns Watford a point at home to Newcastle

Ismaila Sarr goal earns Watford a point at home to Newcastle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more