Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 22:05

Ulster off to winning start while Connacht come up short in Cardiff

The game ended 35-29 to the Ulstermen as youngster Nathan Doak scored his first senior try for Ulster.
Kenneth Fox

Ulster came out on top at the Kingspan Stadium after a thrilling game against Glasgow Warriors.

The game ended 35-29 to the Ulstermen as youngster Nathan Doak scored his first senior try for his side.

Connacht meanwhile came up just short at Cardiff Arms Park as they went down 33-21.

Kieran Marmion got off to a great start for the away side with an early try, but a second half surge from the home side was enough for Cardiff to get the win.

Tomorrow, Leinster's game at the RDS against the Bulls will be broadcast on TG4 on Saturday, with coverage starting at 4:50pm (kick-off 5:15pm).

Later in the day, Munster's game at Thomond Park against the Sharks will be broadcast on RTÉ 2 from 7pm (kick-off at 7:35 pm).

