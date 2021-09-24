Tickets for Rep. of Ireland v Qatar friendly go on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for the Republic of Ireland's friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium.

The game will take place on Tuesday, October 12th after the men's squad return from their 2022 World Cup qualifier in Baku, set for October 9th.

Tickets for the Qatar game are priced at €20 for adults and €10 for children. The special rates are part of the FAI's Centenary celebrations which will also see Stephen Kenny's side line-out in a limited-edition Centenary jersey created by Umbro.

Tickets now on sale for the Qatar international friendly



A Centenary Special price for the fixture with tickets available for just €20 adults & €10 children at the @AVIVAStadium on Tuesday, October 12 🙌



Get your tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/7b9yhR4j4l#COYBIG | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/uF5WNMxte2 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 24, 2021

Former Republic of Ireland international Paul McGrath has called on fans to get out and support the Boys in Green as they look to secure a home win.

"The Irish support will get fired up for us because we need a win and the Irish support will be crucial in willing us on to get that result on the night," McGrath said.

"Every match matters at international level as we look to progress towards tournaments in the future and the match against Qatar is another match for these players to show what they can do," he added.

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.ie.