Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 09:44

Football rumours: Liverpool enter race for Erling Haaland

The Borussia Dortmund striker has already been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain.
By PA Sport Staff

The queue for Erling Haaland continues to grow, with reports suggesting Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for the prolific Borussia Dortmund forward. The Liverpool Echo, citing Mundo Deportivo, says the Reds are looking to potentially beat the 21-year-old’s wealth of other suitors, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain, to a deal.

Chelsea are believed to have a new number one target in the form of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Daily Mirror reports Blues bosses have turned their attention to the 22-year-old Holland international, after the club were unable to secure Jules Kounde in the summer window.

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, according to the Daily Express. The paper says Italian giants AC Milan are preparing to rival the Gunners’ reported £20million offer for the 22-year-old.

The Daily Mirror says Barcelona are monitoring Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. According to the paper, Barcelona sent a scout to visit Walsall, where the 20-year-old is currently on loan, following a string of impressive performances. The Spanish club previously sent scouts to watch him as a teenager when he was on loan at non-league Worthing.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Antonio Rudiger: Bild reports Bayern Munich are interested in the Chelsea defender, but he would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Loris Karius: The German publication also says the Liverpool goalkeeper is wanted by Basel.

