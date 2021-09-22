Derby facing 12-point penalty after confirming appointment of administrators

PA Sport Staff

Derby have confirmed the appointment of administrators at the club and face a 12-point penalty which will send them to the bottom of the Championship.

A statement from the club said that Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou of business advisory firm Quantuma would serve as joint administrators.

Wayne Rooney’s side have taken 10 points from eight games so far, but will now drop to the foot of the table, six points adrift of Nottingham Forest, who were previously bottom.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney’s team will be six points adrift at the bottom of the Championship after a 12-point deduction (Nick Potts/PA)

Derby had signalled their intention to appoint administrators last week, citing a failure to identify new owners and the continued impact of Covid-19 on revenue streams.

In a statement, Hosking said: “I can confirm that Andrew Andronikou, Carl Jackson and I were appointed joint administrators of Derby County Football Club today.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the finances of the club and its long-term ability to continue in its current form.

“We recognise that with the commencement of the 2021/22 season last month, this news will be of concern to stakeholders and fans, in addition to the city of Derby and the wider football community.

“We are in the early stages of assessing the options available to the club and would invite any interested parties to come forward.

“Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures in the Championship this season and finding interested parties to safeguard the club and its employees.”

The Rams announced late on Friday night they had made the “tough decision” to file notice to appoint administrators amid mounting financial problems.

Derby are already under a transfer embargo with potential for an additional points deduction for previously breaking the EFL’s financial rules.

Rooney’s side escaped relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season after drawing 3-3 at Pride Park against Sheffield Wednesday.

The club then avoided a points deduction, which would have sent them down, when the EFL decided not to appeal against a decision to only fine the club for failing to comply with finance rules.

In a statement last week, the EFL said it would apply the points deduction once it received formal notice of the administrators being appointed.

The statement added: “The EFL will in due course engage in discussions with the relevant parties with the aim of achieving a successful outcome for the long-term future for the club.

“The League is disappointed with the comments made by the club in respect of COVID lending facilities.

“The EFL entered into a debt raise to provide its clubs with access to funds that would support them in dealing with the impact of Covid and, as with any loan, this was subject to a timeframe and eligibility criteria which Derby County was unable to meet.”