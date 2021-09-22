Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 08:08

Dean Henderson wants to be loaned out by Manchester United

Plus, Mason Mount’s efforts for England and Chelsea are set to be rewarded by his club
Dean Henderson wants to be loaned out by Manchester United

By PA Sport Staff

Dean Henderson is reportedly seeking a spell away from Old Trafford after being usurped by David De Gea as the side’s goalkeeper. Henderson has been unable to even earn a bench spot this season due to suffering from long Covid. The Sun says the 24-year-old England international wants to be sent out on loan in January, after having previously been sent by United to Sheffield United twice.

A reward is in the offing for Mason Mount‘s efforts for the Three Lions and Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year contract with the Blues in July 2019, will be offered a new contract by the club in coming months.

Could Diogo Dalot be heading back to Italy? That is the view of the Mirror, which reports Jose Mourino wants to bring the Manchester United full-back to Roma following his previous time on loan at AC Milan. The manager brought the Portugal international, 22, to Old Trafford in 2018 and is planning to move on him in January, the paper says while citing Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Ronald Koeman could reportedly be replaced as Barcelona boss by another former Everton manager. If the club can sack the 58-year-old without paying out some £10million then they will hire Roberto Martinez, 48, as his replacement, according to the Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernd Leno: Eurosport says Arsenal will make the Germany goalkeeper, 29, available for transfer after custodian Aaron Ramsdale arrived from Sheffield United in the summer.

Mikel Oyarzabal: Real Sociedad’s 24-year-old Spain forward is being monitored by Manchester City, according to TeamTalk.

More in this section

Marcus Forss bags four as Brentford crush Oldham in Carabao Cup Marcus Forss bags four as Brentford crush Oldham in Carabao Cup
Ireland beat Australia 3-2 in stunning game Ireland beat Australia 3-2 in stunning game
‘It’s not comfortable’ being a pantomime villain, admits Bryson DeChambeau ‘It’s not comfortable’ being a pantomime villain, admits Bryson DeChambeau
Padraig Harrington hopes numbers add up to have Europe smiling on Sunday

Padraig Harrington hopes numbers add up to have Europe smiling on Sunday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more