Tyrone Mings knows time is not on Villa’s side as they seek to become stronger

By PA Sport Staff

Tyrone Mings insisted Aston Villa cannot use their transitional phase as an excuse for poor results.

Dean Smith’s side go to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after losing 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week.

Villa lost Jack Grealish after his £100million move to Manchester City while joint assistant managers John Terry and Richard O’Kelly left over the summer.

They beat Everton 3-0 on Saturday and sit 10th in the Premier League but skipper Mings – whose poor backpass gifted Mateo Kovacic a goal at Chelsea in the Premier League contest on September 11 – wants the squad to remain focused amid the changes.

“We’re obviously going through a little bit of a phase where coaching staff, players have left and other coaching staff and players have come in,” he told the club.

“I don’t want to use the excuse of ‘we need to gel, we need to bed together and understand each other before we have success’ because a lot of teams in the same league will also be going through the same things.

“The most important thing for us is that we don’t get frustrated. If the last two years have taught us anything (it) is that no season will ever be the same and we will continue to keep learning.

“Year-on-year development and progress has to be seen as successful for this club.”

Leon Bailey is unlikely to be risked after injuring his quad while scoring the third against Everton while John McGinn is expected to miss out after coming off against Everton with concussion.