Four Dundalk players test positive for Covid ahead of FAI Cup clash

James Cox

Dundalk will be severely depleted for tomorrow night’s FAI Cup quarter-final replay with Finn Harps.

Four players have tested positive for Covid-19, joining another who missed Friday’s game due to virus-related reasons.

Dundalk are also in the midst of an injury crisis, so could be without as many as 11 players tomorrow night.

The FAI, meanwhile, has confirmed this year’s final will be played on Sunday, November 28th at the Aviva Stadium with a 4pm kick-off.

The draw for the semi-finals will take place on Friday night.