Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 21:19

Brazil great Pele readmitted to intensive care following surgery – reports

The 80-year-old left hospital in Sao Paulo earlier this week following an operation to remove a tumour from his colon
By PA Sport Staff

Pele has been readmitted to an intensive care unit after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon earlier this month, according to reports.

The three-time World Cup winner’s daughter Kely Nascimento revealed earlier this week her 80-year-old father was out of intensive care at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo and “in a good mood”.

However, it has been widely reported by Brazilian media that Pele is back in the ICU because of acid reflux.

The former striker revealed on September 6th a “suspicious lesion” had been detected during tests, prompting surgeons to operate, but vowed to tackle it “with a smile on my face”.

On Tuesday after thanking fans for their well-wishes, he added on Instagram: “I have already left the ICU and I am in my room.

“I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time.”

Perhaps football’s first world superstar, he rose to international prominence when he helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup as a 17-year-old, repeating the feat in 1962 and 1970.

Officially, he scored 757 goals during a glittering career – club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000 – leaving him behind only only Cristiano Ronaldo and Josef Biscan on the all-time list.

