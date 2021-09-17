Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 08:28

Football rumours: Timo Werner eyed as possible replacement for Erling Haaland

There is mounting speculation Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund next summer
Football rumours: Timo Werner eyed as possible replacement for Erling Haaland

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly earmarked Chelsea forward Timo Werner as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, should the 21-year-old elect to leave the club next summer. Metro, citing Bild, says club bosses are growing increasingly resigned to losing Haaland, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all believed to be interested. Werner may have to accept a pay-cut if any deal is done, but Romelu Lukaku‘s arrival at Stamford Bridge has raised questions over the 25-year-old’s future with the club.

Staying with Chelsea, The Times reports contract extension talks with defender Antonio Rudiger have stalled. The 28-year-old, whose contract runs out next summer, is believed to prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge, but wants a significant wage increase in any new deal.

Steve Cooper is reportedly among the leading candidates to take over from Chris Hughton as manager of Nottingham Forest. The Guardian says the former Southampton manager fits the profile Forest bosses are looking for – primarily his ability to work with and improve young players.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are lining up to lure Jude Bellingham to England, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old has been in superb form for Borussia Dortmund, with German publication Bild predicting a transfer could be worth as much as £100m (€117m). But with teammate Haaland’s exit increasingly likely, Dortmund bosses will aim to hold on to Bellingham for at least another 12 months.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Fichajes reports Barcelona are remaining hopeful of a free transfer for the 28-year-old, despite recent speculation that he intends to re-sign with Manchester United.

Matthias Ginter: Tottenham are interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach defender, according to Calciomercato.

More in this section

Celtic surrender two-goal lead to lose Europa League opener at Real Betis Celtic surrender two-goal lead to lose Europa League opener at Real Betis
Pep Guardiola told to stick to coaching after questioning Manchester City fans Pep Guardiola told to stick to coaching after questioning Manchester City fans
Bruno Fernandes nearing terms on new Man United deal Bruno Fernandes nearing terms on new Man United deal
Any rest for Rory and will practice make US perfect? – Ryder Cup talking points

Any rest for Rory and will practice make US perfect? – Ryder Cup talking points

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more