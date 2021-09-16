Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 12:54

George North signs two-year contract extension with Ospreys and Wales

North became the youngest player in international rugby to win 100 caps earlier this year.
George North signs two-year contract extension with Ospreys and Wales

By Duncan Bech, PA

George North has agreed a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys until 2023.

North became the youngest player in international rugby to win 100 caps earlier this year and is currently recovering from the knee injury that forced him to sit out the recent British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

The 29-year-old former Scarlets and Northampton wing made his Ospreys debut in August 2018 and has appeared in 27 games, scoring 12 tries.

“I have really enjoyed my first few years here at the Ospreys, so I’m chuffed to be extending my time in Wales,” North said.

“The club are really looking to the future and I’m looking forward to playing my role in helping the club to push on this year.

“It’s an honour to play for Wales and something I never take for granted, my focus now is to get back fit and playing again.”

More in this section

Bruno Fernandes nearing terms on new Man United deal Bruno Fernandes nearing terms on new Man United deal
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
Dinamo Zagreb single out Michail Antonio as West Ham’s dangerman Dinamo Zagreb single out Michail Antonio as West Ham’s dangerman
Leeds’ appeal against Pascal Struijk red card rejected by FA

Leeds’ appeal against Pascal Struijk red card rejected by FA

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more