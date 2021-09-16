Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll retained at Aston Martin for 2022 season

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Aston Martin have announced an unchanged driver line-up for the 2022 Formula One season with both Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll retained.

Formerly Racing Point, Aston Martin returned to F1 this year with Mercedes power units.

The team currently sit seventh in the constructors’ championship with four-time world champion Vettel taking their best result as the German finished second in Azerbaijan.

The 2022 season will see an overhaul of technical regulations within F1, their introduction having been delayed this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

CONFIRMED: Lance Stroll & Sebastian Vettel to continue with Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team in 2022. 💚

#IAM #Announced — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 16, 2021

“I am really looking forward to racing the new generation of Formula One cars,” Vettel said following his contract extension with Aston Martin.

“Their look is very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race much more closely than recently.

“More exciting racing will be great for the drivers as well as for the fans. The changes are so big that every team will be starting from a new beginning.”

While their driver line-up is now official, it remains to be seen which engine manufacturer will work with Aston Martin beyond the current season.