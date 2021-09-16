Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 07:54

Jack Grealish earns Pep Guardiola praise after Man City hit Leipzig for six

The £100million summer recruit scored a superb goal and created another as City won a thrilling end-to-end Group A opener.
Jack Grealish earns Pep Guardiola praise after Man City hit Leipzig for six

By Andy Hampson, PA

Pep Guardiola hailed the performance of record signing Jack Grealish after an impressive Champions League debut in Manchester City’s remarkable 6-3 victory over 10-man Leipzig.

The £100 million summer recruit scored a superb goal and created another as City won a thrilling end-to-end Group A opener at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

“Hopefully it can be the first of many,” said City manager Guardiola. “I’ve had the feeling every day he is playing better and I’m pretty sure they will be even better in the future.

“His contribution was high and I am delighted for his game.”

Grealish crossed from a corner for Nathan Ake to head in the opener and City doubled their advantage courtesy of a Nordi Mukiele own goal.

Christopher Nkunku began Leipzig’s fightback with the first of a brilliant hat-trick but City always kept the visitors at arm’s length.

Riyad Mahrez added City’s third from the penalty spot and Grealish curled in a fine effort after Nkunku’s second.

Jack Grealish (centre) celebrates after scoring Manchester City's fourth goal
Jack Grealish (centre) celebrates after scoring Manchester City’s fourth goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nkunku completed his treble to give Leipzig hope but Joao Cancelo claimed the hosts’ fifth and the sending off of former City defender Angelino all but ended the contest. City substitute Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the scoring late on.

“I’m delighted and happy and thankful for these incredible players,” said Guardiola. “It was a real tough game.

“Leipzig play like all or nothing. They are able to create chances and they attack you so much. You cannot defend spaces inside. It is so difficult and they did well.

“But the first game at home is so important to win. We scored a lot of goals and in the last three games we have scored 16.

Joao Cancelo (second left) celebrates with his Manchester City team-mates after scoring the fifth goal
Joao Cancelo (second left) celebrates with his Manchester City team-mates after scoring the fifth goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“For the fans that is nice to give them. Now we rest and think of Southampton.”

City did not buy a striker in the summer following the departure of Sergio Aguero but Guardiola would not comment on whether the number of goals being scored vindicated that position.

He said: “The moment we lose and don’t score people will say, ‘Why not buy a striker?’. I know how it is.

“But we have an outstanding squad and I will always be grateful.”

Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch felt his side were cut open too easily.

The American said: “It was a spectacle tonight – perhaps a little bit too much of a spectacle. Man City always found the right response to our good periods straight away.

“We played well in the second half but in the end we weren’t good enough as we conceded too many goals.”

More in this section

Bruno Fernandes nearing terms on new Man United deal Bruno Fernandes nearing terms on new Man United deal
Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield
FIFPRO warns plan for biennial World Cup cannot work without support of players FIFPRO warns plan for biennial World Cup cannot work without support of players
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw

Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more