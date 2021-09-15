Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 13:31

Leeds’ appeal against Pascal Struijk red card rejected by FA

The 22-year-old was dismissed for a challenge on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, which left the teenager with a fracture dislocation of his left ankle.
Leeds’ appeal against Pascal Struijk red card rejected by FA

By PA Sport Staff

Leeds’ appeal against the red card shown to Pascal Struijk in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool has been unsuccessful, the club have announced.

Struijk was shown a straight red, following a VAR review, for a challenge on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott in the second half of the Premier League match at Elland Road.

With the subsequent appeal having being dismissed, Struijk will now be suspended for Leeds’ next three matches.

Struijk's challenge left Elliott with a fracture dislocation of his left ankle (Mike Egerton/PA).
Struijk’s challenge left Elliott with a fracture dislocation of his left ankle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa’s men travel to Newcastle on Friday, then Fulham in the Carabao Cup four days later before hosting West Ham the following Saturday.

Struijk’s challenge left Elliott with a fracture dislocation of his left ankle. The 18-year-old Liverpool midfielder underwent successful surgery on Tuesday.

Following the news that Struijk’s suspension would stand, Elliott apologised to the Leeds man and said he thought “it’s wrong”.

Replying to a post about the news on Sky Sports’ Instagram account, Elliott said: “Sorry about this Pascal. I think it’s wrong. But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive.”

Regarding Elliott’s recovery, Liverpool club doctor Jim Moxon told the club’s website on Tuesday: “We won’t put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme.”

More in this section

Dinamo Zagreb single out Michail Antonio as West Ham’s dangerman Dinamo Zagreb single out Michail Antonio as West Ham’s dangerman
Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield
FIFPRO warns plan for biennial World Cup cannot work without support of players FIFPRO warns plan for biennial World Cup cannot work without support of players
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw

Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more