Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 19:59

Young Boys stun Manchester United at the death

The Swiss side netted in stoppage time following a misplaced Jesse Lingard back pass.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Bern

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign got off to a nightmare start as Jordan Siebatcheu’s stoppage-time strike earned Young Boys a famous 2-1 victory against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 10 men in Switzerland.

Three-and-a-half months on from losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties, the Red Devils were on course to return to continental action with a straightforward win after Cristiano Ronaldo’s early opener.

The Portuguese’s 135th Champions League goal came as the returning forward equalled Iker Casillas’ appearance record in the competition, but the 36-year-old will want to forget his 177th match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s 35th minute sending off for a rash challenge on Christopher Martins Pereira changed the dynamics of the game, with Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu levelling before Siebatcheu struck at the death.

Few could argue that the Swiss champions – managed by former Huddersfield boss David Wagner – did not deserve the result on a night when their performance was as impressive as United’s was poor.

Moumi Ngamaleu sent the Stadion Wankdorf wild when levelling and substitute Siebatcheu capitalised on a dreadful Jesse Lingard backpass to strike a stunning stoppage-time blow in the Group F opener.

