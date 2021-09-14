Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 17:57

Youri Tielemans keeping his options open with Leicester contract talks ongoing

The Foxes are keen to keep the midfielder beyond his current deal.
Youri Tielemans keeping his options open with Leicester contract talks ongoing

By Nick Mashiter, PA

Youri Tielemans admitted he is keeping his options open while talks over a new Leicester deal continue.

The Foxes are in discussions with the midfielder, whose current contract expires in 2023.

He told Sky Sports: “There’s no update really. I’m open to everything. The transfer market has just closed, but I want to keep as many options as I can open.

“As long as I’m here I will give everything for the club. I’ve already done so, but I will do so even more. The contract situation is just something that is going on in football, it’s a normal situation.

“There are talks going on – I’m not saying I’m going to sign, I’m not saying I’m not going to sign. We will see.”

Tielemans has made 113 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 18 goals – including the winner to beat Chelsea 1-0 in last season’s FA Cup final.

He joined for a club-record £35 million from Monaco in 2019 and has been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona.

More in this section

Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw
Dinamo Zagreb single out Michail Antonio as West Ham’s dangerman Dinamo Zagreb single out Michail Antonio as West Ham’s dangerman
Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield
Leeds’ appeal against Pascal Struijk red card rejected by FA

Leeds’ appeal against Pascal Struijk red card rejected by FA

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more