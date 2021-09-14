Ronaldo’s Old Trafford arrival to prompt Paul Pogba U-turn?

By PA Sport Staff

Paul Pogba is believed to be thinking of signing a new deal with Manchester United, following Cristiano Ronaldo‘s arrival at Old Trafford.

The France midfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and there has so far been little progress in coming to terms on an extension. But the Daily Star, via The Athletic, says Ronaldo’s arrival and stellar performance in the Red Devils’ 4-1 victory over Newcastle has Pogba considering putting pen to paper on a new contract.

Speaking of extensions, Liverpool are reportedly working to tie Sadio Mane down on long-term deal. The Sun, citing journalist Nicolo Schira, says club bosses are eager to keep the winger at the club until 2025, and are willing to pay the 29-year-old £200,000-a-week in order to make it happen.

The paper also reports Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe wants to make his loan move to Aston Villa permanent. The 23-year-old is currently in the middle of his third loan spell at Villa, and is believed to be thoroughly enjoying his time under manager Dean Smith.

The Daily Mirror, citing Sport Mediaset, says Romelu Lukaku has urged Chelsea to chase former Inter Milan teammates Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar. The Blues are in need of a new central defender, with Lukaku reportedly recommending the pair to manager Thomas Tuchel.

Social media round-up

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale gearing up for daily battle with Bernd Leno to prove he is No1 https://t.co/Uy9GgNfi4U — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 13, 2021

Barcelona join Prem duo in Franck Kessie transfer race with AC Milan ace available for FREE in summer https://t.co/jQOkI2OQDo — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 13, 2021

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund will accept nothing less than €100 million for the 18-year-old England midfielder, according to Bild.

Mason Mount: 90min says Chelsea are set to offer the 22-year-old a new contract worth around £150,000-a-week.