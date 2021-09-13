League of Ireland: Bohemians hold on for win away at Finn Harps

Bohemians have defeated Finn Harps in this evening’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting.

The encounter in Ballybofey saw Bohs triump on a scoreline of 2-1.

Early deadlock was broken by Bohs' Promise Omochere after a scramble in the box, and a Georgie Kelly penalty followed just before half-time to double the visitors’ advantage.

Ryan Rainey managed to pull one back for Finn Harps with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock, but Bohemians held on for a win away from home.