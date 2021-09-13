Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 20:39

Ireland suffer Rugby World Cup qualifying blow with defeat to Spain

Adam Griggs’ side lost 8-7 to Spain in Parma
Ireland suffer Rugby World Cup qualifying blow with defeat to Spain

Ireland Women suffered a blow in their bid to reach next year’s Rugby World Cup with defeat to Spain in the opening match of their qualifying group.

Adam Griggs’ side lost 8-7 to Spain in Parma and now face an uphill task, having to beat Italy and Scotland in the round-robin competition to earn a place in the New Zealand tournament next year.

Ireland led for most of an error-ridden game but lost their edge when Spain crossed for a try with nine minutes to play.

Earlier today, tournament hosts Italy ran in six tries as they beat Scotland 38-13.

Ireland face Italy on Sunday, then Scotland the following Saturday, with the winner of the four-team group qualifying automatically for the World Cup.

The runner-up gets a second opportunity to make it to New Zealand by moving into the Final Qualification Tournament.

More in this section

Leeds’ appeal against Pascal Struijk red card rejected by FA Leeds’ appeal against Pascal Struijk red card rejected by FA
Dinamo Zagreb single out Michail Antonio as West Ham’s dangerman Dinamo Zagreb single out Michail Antonio as West Ham’s dangerman
Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield
Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw

Messi's Paris St Germain disappoint in Brugge draw

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more