Conor McKenna says Tyrone can play better after All-Ireland win

Digital Desk Staff

Tyrone star Conor McKenna has said they are only playing to 60 or 70 per cent of their capacity after their All-Ireland Football final victory over Mayo.

The former AFL star said there is a lot more to come from the panel following their 2-14 to 15 points win.

“We knew that wasn’t as good as we could be,” he said of the winning performance over Mayo. “I still don’t believe we’re as good as we can be. I think we’re operating at 60-70 per cent. We made a lot of mistakes throughout the Kerry game and today.

“But we’ve only been a year with the new management, and we still haven’t probably clicked fully. So there’s a lot more improvement to come from us. So that’s really the goal now. We’ll enjoy this for the next couple of weeks, and get back at it next year.”

McKenna said watching Tyrone's 2018 All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin from afar was one of the reasons he was motivated to return from Australia.

“Watching that in 2018 I really had a sick feeling in my stomach. If they had to have won, I would have been happy for them obviously but very disappointed for myself so I came home and it's probably perfect timing it still really hasn’t sunk in now that final whistle going, winning an All-Ireland... it’s madness.”