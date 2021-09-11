Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 16:02

Ronaldo scores on second Man United debut

Thomson Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his second debut for Manchester United, finding the target on the stroke of half-time in the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ronaldo pounced after Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman spilled out a low drive from Mason Greenwood and the Portugal international slotted in from close range.

The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals for the English club before moving to Real Madrid where he won four Champions League titles.

 

