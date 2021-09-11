Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 15:36

Ronaldo starts for Manchester United against Newcastle at Old Trafford

He re-joined the club from Juventus on deadline day.
By PA Sport Staff

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Manchester United’s starting line-up against Newcastle as the returning forward made his second debut for the club.

The 36-year-old completed his move from Juventus on deadline day and was thrust straight into the starting line-up on Saturday.

Fellow marquee summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho also started as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made two changes, with Nemanja Matic coming into the side that beat Wolves along with Ronaldo.

Newcastle made four alterations to their 2-2 draw against Southampton, including Joelinton replacing the injured Callum Wilson.

