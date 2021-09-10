Shamrock Rovers back to winning ways with Mandroiu brace

Two goals from Shamrock Rover's Danny Mandroiu got his side the win at home to Waterford.

After a subdued opening half, the 22-year-old stamped his name on the score sheet in the 65th minute with a stinging free-kick into the bottom right.

⚽️ | Danny Mandroiu’s goal that has put us 1-0 up ☘️



What a hit 👌#WeAreRovers | #TogetherAsOne pic.twitter.com/AWt8bQwzxi — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) September 10, 2021

Keeping up the pressure, he was back again in the 80th minute taking his second of the night.

There was a similar result at the Showgrounds, where Sligo Rovers took a 2-0 victory over St Patrick's Athletic.

Johnny Kenny and Ryan De Vries struck in the opening half, with the visitors unable to make up the deficit.

At Brandywell, a late goal for Derry City secured them a 2-2 draw with Finn Harps, while three goals for Drogheda United bagged them a home win over Bohemians.