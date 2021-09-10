Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 22:10

Shamrock Rovers back to winning ways with Mandroiu brace

Rovers remain top of the League.
Two goals from Shamrock Rover's Danny Mandroiu got his side the win at home to Waterford.

After a subdued opening half, the 22-year-old stamped his name on the score sheet in the 65th minute with a stinging free-kick into the bottom right.

Keeping up the pressure, he was back again in the 80th minute taking his second of the night.

There was a similar result at the Showgrounds, where Sligo Rovers took a 2-0 victory over St Patrick's Athletic.

Johnny Kenny and Ryan De Vries struck in the opening half, with the visitors unable to make up the deficit.

At Brandywell, a late goal for Derry City secured them a 2-2 draw with Finn Harps, while three goals for Drogheda United bagged them a home win over Bohemians.

