Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 19:22

Tyrone and Mayo name starters for All-Ireland Senior Football final

The game throws in at 5pm on Saturday in Croke Park.
Both Tyrone and Mayo have announced their starting teams for Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Football final.

James Horan has made two changes from their semi-final encounter against Dublin, with Byran Walsh and Enda Hession called into action as Darren MacHale and Eoghan McLaughlin make way.

Tyrone on the other hand have opted to stick to the 15 who started their semi-final clash against Kerry, with Cathal McShane starting on the bench despite his 1-3 showing two weeks ago.

Aidan O'Shea, named at centre-forward, will captain the Westerners, while Padraig Hampsey leads the Red Hand.

The game will throw-in at 5pm at Croke Park with live coverage on RTÉ Two and Sky Sports Arena, and on GAAGO for views outside of Ireland.

