Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 14:16

Rio Ferdinand encouraged gay male player to come out but player advised not to

There are no openly gay current professional male players in the English game
Rio Ferdinand encouraged gay male player to come out but player advised not to

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Rio Ferdinand has revealed he encouraged a gay male player to come out – but said the individual was later advised against it.

Ferdinand gave evidence to a joint committee of MPs and peers on Thursday morning listening to views on the draft Online Safety Bill, designed to tackle the scourge of online abuse.

The former England and Manchester United defender spoke about the impact of online racist abuse, but when the session turned towards issues around homophobia, he said: “I’ve just met currently a player who had come out, and he was advised by a lawyer not to come out and speak.

Rio Ferdinand gave evidence to a joint committee of MPs and peers on Thursday
Rio Ferdinand gave evidence to a joint committee of MPs and peers on Thursday (House of Commons/PA)

“I initially said ‘you need to come out and speak your truth and be proud of who you are’. The reason why the lawyer advised him not to come out is because every individual is very different and you can’t use a blanket approach.

“(The lawyer) advised him based on his experience with that individual, and he didn’t think that he was strong enough mentally at that time, and have the right pieces in place to be able to withstand the media attention and the spotlight.”

The Football Association’s director for equality, diversity and inclusion Edleen John said her organisation was working hard to make men’s football a more inclusive environment, and one a gay player would be comfortable to come out in.

But it remains the case that there are no openly gay current players in the English professional game.

Many players in the women's professional game, like Chelsea's Pernille Harder, are openly gay
Many players in the women’s professional game, like Chelsea’s Pernille Harder, are openly gay (Adam Davy/PA)

Ferdinand felt the attention on men’s football meant it was unfair to compare it with how many openly homosexual athletes there were in other sports.

“The amount of eyeballs and the amount of attention and press pages that they’re going to get extra is so much more,” he said.

“It’s about, ‘are you capable of coming out and being able to withstand that media attention?’”

More in this section

What are Fifa proposing for a World Cup every two years? What are Fifa proposing for a World Cup every two years?
Paddy Pimblett cannot wait to speak to Dana White after UFC debut win Paddy Pimblett cannot wait to speak to Dana White after UFC debut win
Lionel Messi breaks Pele’s South American international goals record Lionel Messi breaks Pele’s South American international goals record
Fairytale run leaves Emma Raducanu 100% committed to sport

Fairytale run leaves Emma Raducanu 100% committed to sport

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more