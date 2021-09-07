Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 18:02

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with his Man Utd teammates

Ronaldo was back at Carrington on Tuesday.
By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7th.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club where he made his name, as he joined up with his Man United teammates.

Football

Look who’s back.

Just 29 seconds of Declan Rice scoring.

Romelu Lukaku – mentally strong.

Manchester United recalled a memorable trip to Yorkshire.

Liverpool and Newcastle also looked back at years gone by.

Alan Shearer played a round at Loch Lomond with some other big names.

The class of ’93…

 

