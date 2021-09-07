By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7th.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club where he made his name, as he joined up with his Man United teammates.

Football

Look who’s back.

Just 29 seconds of Declan Rice scoring.

Romelu Lukaku – mentally strong.

Mindset is key to most things

No matter how hard the struggle is and what Bs people are saying out there keep going… — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 7, 2021

Manchester United recalled a memorable trip to Yorkshire.

No catchin' Poborsky 🏃‍♂️💨



The Reds won by four at Elland Road 25 years ago today ⏪#MUFC | #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/imvYyrMJbR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 7, 2021

Liverpool and Newcastle also looked back at years gone by.

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1996, Patrik Berger made his debut for the Reds.



He went on to make 1️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ appearances and score 3️⃣5️⃣ goals for us 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OtrfLaPdKC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 7, 2021

📆 #OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣



Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser joined the Magpies



⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ylbOMpJwWN — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 7, 2021

Alan Shearer played a round at Loch Lomond with some other big names.

The class of ’93…