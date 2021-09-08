Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 15:10

How the grid is shaping up for the 2022 Formula One season

Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas and George Russell have made moves this week.
By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Alex Albon’s move to Williams leaves just Alfa Romeo, Haas and Aston Martin to confirm their 2022 driver line-ups.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the grid is shaping up for next season.

MERCEDES

Sir Lewis Hamilton (Gbr)

Car: 44

Age: 36

Starts: 279

Wins: 99

Championships: 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

George Russell (Gbr)

Car: 63

Age: 23

Starts: 51

Wins: 0

RED BULL

Max Verstappen (Ned)

Car: 33

Age: 23

Starts: 132

Wins: 17

Sergio Perez (Mex)

Car: 11

Age: 31

Starts: 204

Wins: 2

McLAREN

Lando Norris (Gbr)

A headshot of Lando Norris
Britain’s Lando Norris will remain with McLaren in 2022 (David Davies/PA)

Car: 4

Age: 21

Starts: 51

Wins: 0

Daniel Ricciardo (Aus)

Car: 3

Age: 32

Starts: 201

Wins: 7

ASTON MARTIN

Sebastian Vettel (Ger)

Car: 5

Age: 34

Starts: 270

Wins: 53

Championships: 4 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

TBC

ALPINE

Fernando Alonso (Spa)

Fernando Alonso during the Alpine launch
Fernando Alonso returned to F1 in 2021 (Alpine F1/handout/PA)

Car: 14

Age: 40

Starts: 324

Wins: 32

Championships: 2 (2005, 2006)

Esteban Ocon (Fra)

Car: 31

Age: 24

Starts: 80

Wins: 1

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc (Mon)

Car: 16

Age: 23

Starts: 72

Wins: 2

Carlos Sainz (Spa)

Car: 55

Age: 27

Starts: 131

Wins: 0

ALPHATAURI

Pierre Gasly (Fra)

Car: 10

Age: 25

Starts: 77

Wins: 1

Yuki Tsunoda (Jap)

Car: 22

Age: 21

Starts: 13

Wins: 0

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas (Fin)

Car: 77

Age: 32

Starts: 169

Wins: 9

TBC

HAAS

Nikita Mazepin (Rus)

Car: 9

Age: 22

Starts: 13
Wins: 0

TBC

WILLIAMS

Nicholas Latifi (Can)

Car: 6

Age: 25

Starts: 30

Wins: 0

Alex Albon (Thai)

Car: 23

Age: 25

Starts: 38

Wins: 0

