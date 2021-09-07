Sligo Rovers have announced plans to establish a senior women's team in partnership with Institute of Technology Sligo.

It is hoped the new team will join the SSE Airtricity Women's National League from the 2022 season onwards.

We are delighted to announce exciting plans to establish a Senior Women’s Team in partnership with @itsligo to compete in Women’s National League from 2022, subject to approval.



A landmark day for Women’s football in The North West Region.



As part of the move, IT Sligo will offer sports scholarships to players to give them the opportunity to play with the team.

"Women’s football is something we are passionate about and we want to add to our existing Under 17 and Under 19 teams and incorporate a Senior team to compete in the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League," Sligo Rovers chairperson, Tommy Higgins said, adding the club is delighted to enhance its partnership with the college.

"This is a big step for women’s football in the North West region and we hope it gives female footballers in the region something to work towards both educationally and in sporting terms," Higgins added.

From September 8th, IT Sligo will open additional places in a limited number of courses, encouraging players seeking an academic qualification to apply for one of their sports scholarships.