By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent
Alex Albon’s move to Williams leaves just Alfa Romeo, Haas and Aston Martin to confirm their 2022 driver line-ups.
Here, the PA news agency looks at how the grid is shaping up for next season.
MERCEDES
Sir Lewis Hamilton (Gbr)
Car: 44
Age: 36
Starts: 279
Wins: 99
Championships: 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
George Russell (Gbr)
It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing, @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MmGA1vr9mR
— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 7, 2021
Car: 63
Age: 23
Starts: 51
Wins: 0
RED BULL
Max Verstappen (Ned)
Car: 33
Age: 23
Starts: 132
Wins: 17
Sergio Perez (Mex)
Car: 11
Age: 31
Starts: 204
Wins: 2
McLAREN
Lando Norris (Gbr)
Car: 4
Age: 21
Starts: 51
Wins: 0
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus)
Car: 3
Age: 32
Starts: 201
Wins: 7
ASTON MARTIN
Sebastian Vettel (Ger)
Car: 5
Age: 34
Starts: 270
Wins: 53
Championships: 4 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
TBC
ALPINE
Fernando Alonso (Spa)
Car: 14
Age: 40
Starts: 324
Wins: 32
Championships: 2 (2005, 2006)
Esteban Ocon (Fra)
Car: 31
Age: 24
Starts: 80
Wins: 1
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc (Mon)
Car: 16
Age: 23
Starts: 72
Wins: 2
Carlos Sainz (Spa)
Back to business. #essereFerrari 🔴 @MissionWinnow pic.twitter.com/cqEnHH9pXq
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 6, 2021
Car: 55
Age: 27
Starts: 131
Wins: 0
ALPHATAURI
Pierre Gasly (Fra)
Car: 10
Age: 25
Starts: 77
Wins: 1
Yuki Tsunoda (Jap)
Car: 22
Age: 21
Starts: 13
Wins: 0
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas (Fin)
I’m very happy and excited to let you know that I’ll be joining @alfaromeoracing @F1 team from 2022 with a multi year contract!
Press release: https://t.co/LL75ZWoHfA#VB77 #F1 @alfa_romeo #NewChapter #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/1T3mdd80LI
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) September 6, 2021
Car: 77
Age: 32
Starts: 169
Wins: 9
TBC
HAAS
Nikita Mazepin (Rus)
Car: 9
Age: 22
Starts: 13
Wins: 0
TBC
WILLIAMS
Nicholas Latifi (Can)
Car: 6
Age: 25
Starts: 30
Wins: 0
Alex Albon (Thai)
I can’t tell you how good it feels to say.. I’m joining @WilliamsRacing for 2022!! The most sincere thank you to Jost and everyone at Williams for trusting me with this opportunity and of course @redbullracing especially Christian and Dr. Marko for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/c0NhSQLd0L
— Alex Albon (@alex_albon) September 8, 2021
Car: 23
Age: 25
Starts: 38
Wins: 0