Kenneth Fox

Aaron Connolly has missed out on the Irish squad who face Serbia this evening through injury.

The Brighton forward played the last two games for Stephen Kenny's side against Portugal and Azerbaijan.

Fulham defender Cyrus Christie and Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales have both been added to the Irish squad for tonight's game.

After a disappointing draw against Azerbaijan on Saturday, Ireland have very slim chances of qualifying as they currently sit in fourth on one point after four games.

Ireland realistically have to beat Serbia and win their three remaining games to be in with a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Match-day Squad | Ireland v Serbia



Aaron Connolly misses out through injury as Liam Scales and Cyrus Christie are named in the 23 🙌



⌚️ KO 7.45pm

🎟️ https://t.co/yG9h5p0afg

📺 @RTEsoccer & @SkyFootball #COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLSRB pic.twitter.com/zXF9qExhNd — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 7, 2021

There has been much discussion recently about the brand of football that the Irish team play under Kenny.

While they can be expansive at times, the most crucial element of football (scoring) has been hard to come by as of late. Ireland missed a number of good chances on Saturday against Azerbaijan, much to Kenny's chagrin.

Meanwhile, goals at international level have not been a problem for Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The former Newcastle and current Fulham frontman may have struggled in the Premier League, but his double against Luxembourg on Saturday evening took him to seven in four games for the campaign – two of them as a substitute in the 3-2 victory over Ireland in Belgrade in March – and extended his national record tally to 43 in 65 games.

Elsewhere in the group, Azerbaijan nface Portugal in Baku at 6pm, The last time the Portuguese side were in action was the last gasp win against Ireland in Faro.