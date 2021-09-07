By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have not given up on their plans to sign Declan Rice despite not pursuing their interest in the West Ham midfielder over the summer, writes the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old will be on a list of targets next summer, the paper adds, with Chelsea also said to be keen.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are looking to tie their own England midfielder Phil Foden down to a new contract and will offer the 21-year-old a new six-year deal, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Monaco could face a struggle to keep Aurelien Tchouameni next summer with Chelsea set to pursue their interest in the midfielder, says the Daily Express. The Stamford Bridge club were keen on the 21-year-old France international but the Blues ended up signing Saul Niguez.

A trio of players could be set to leave Old Trafford following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, writes the Daily Express. The paper says the second coming of the Portugal forward could see Donny Van De Beek further pushed out, while Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial could also struggle for minutes and look to leave.

David Luiz may have to plump for a deal with Serie A newcomers Salernitana after failing to get a contract elsewhere since leaving Arsenal, reports the Daily Star. The Italian club, who finished second in the Serie B last season, are rumoured to also be close to a deal for veteran winger Franck Ribery.

Carlos Soler: Liverpool are considering a move for the Valencia and Spain midfielder as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum who departed Anfield for Paris St Germain, writes Fichajes.

Aaron Ramsey: The midfielder is willing to fight for a starting place at Juventus and turned down a number of offers to leave over the summer, according to Calciomercato.

Marco Asensio: The Real Madrid midfielder is mulling over the idea of leaving the LaLiga side to progress in his career, with Liverpool touted as a possible destination for the 25-year-old, says Todofichajes.